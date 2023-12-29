(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Innovation in Early Education: A Closer Look at eduMETA's Impact and Culture

Innovative strategies that cater to the particular needs of young learners are causing a revolution in the field of early childhood education. It's in this context that we explore the impact and distinctive employee culture of a pioneering institution known for its commitment to early education. In recent years, early childhood education has evolved significantly. It's no longer just about imparting knowledge but also about shaping young minds and fostering a love for learning. An institution, let's call it "eduMETA," is at the forefront of this transformation.

Expanding Footprints of eduMETA Under the guidance and vision of CEO Mr. Nayan Sharma, eduMETA has embarked on an extraordinary journey, expanding its reach across various states in India. With branches in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and several others, eduMETA THE i-SCHOOL has solidified its position with a benchmark of 725+ Locations.

Excellence in Franchising

EduMETA THE i-SCHOOL success is not only attributed to its expansion but also to its exceptional franchising opportunities. By partnering with passionate individuals who share the same vision, Mr. Nayan Sharma has witnessed the growth of the chain through franchised branches. eduMETA chain's reputation for delivering high-quality education and support to its franchises has contributed to its position as one of the top three franchise chains in the country.

Empowering the Community

Under Mr. Nayan Sharma's leadership, eduMETA actively engages with the local community. By organizing events, workshops, and seminars for parents and educators, the chain aims to create a collaborative environment where parents, teachers, and the school form a cohesive support system for the holistic development of children.

eduMETA has garnered attention for its child-centric approach to learning. Rather than adhering to a one-size-fits-all curriculum, they focus on nurturing the individual potential of each child. Their approach ensures that students not only understand the material but also retain it. This institution's emphasis on real activity-based learning (RABL) and the leader-follower concept of learning offers an engaging and effective educational experience. Beyond its innovative education approach, eduMETA has cultivated a unique employee culture that reflects its unwavering commitment to excellence. This culture revolves around shared vision, respect, inclusivity, continuous learning, work-life balance, team collaboration, celebration of achievements, and community engagement.

Shared Vision: eduMETA's founders are deeply passionate about early childhood education, and they've instilled this vision in every member of the team. This shared commitment goes beyond the business; it's about shaping the future of the next generation.

Respect and Inclusivity: eduMETA fosters an atmosphere of inclusivity and respect for all

backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives. This culture extends not only to the children but also to the staff. Everyone's voice is heard and valued.

Continuous Learning: Quality education is at the core of eduMETA's mission, and this extends to the staff as well. The preschool chain invests heavily in professional development, encouraging teachers to stay updated with the latest teaching methods and child development research. Work-Life Balance: eduMETA values a healthy work-life balance, offering flexible working hours and encouraging staff to take regular breaks to recharge. We are empowering women by providing recruitment to them in a maximum percentage.

Team Collaboration: Teamwork is highly emphasised. Teachers, assistants, and administrators work together to create a cohesive learning environment. Celebration of Achievements: The culture at eduMETA encourages the celebration of both big and small achievements, motivating everyone to strive for excellence.

Many feathers in our School Crown were added up :

1. The Most Promising Pre–School Chain of India ( 2018 )at Constitution Club of India

2. The Most Promising School Multi (2019 )

3. Considered as TOP 100 Franchise Business in India by prestigious franchise INDIA MAGAZINE

2022

4. Awarded as BEST SCHOOL CHAIN EDUCATION ICON AWARD 2022