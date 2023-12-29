Air Defense System Works In Prykarpattia Region - All Air Targets Shot Down

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 29, an air defense system was activated in the Ivano-Frankivsk region during a morning enemy missile attack. The air targets were shot down.
This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk Ukrinform reported.
"The morning for the whole of Ukraine began with a massive enemy missile attack. This time, the occupiers targeted civilian objects and residential buildings in many cities. The Air Defense Forces were operating in the Ivano-Frankivsk region and shot down the air targets," Svitlana Onyshchuk informed.
As reported, the Russian military used drones and all types of missiles except Kalibr missiles during a massive attack on Ukraine in the morning on December 29.
President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that the Russians had fired about 110 missiles at Ukraine, most of which were shot down.
