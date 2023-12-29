Major Events In Libya, Mauritania '23:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- Libya and Mauritania were the scene of several key events in 2023, covering a number of fields and coming as follows:

Feb 24: The Libyan Presidential Council approves the 13th constitutional amendment in a significant step towards the direction for holding presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible.

May 23: The 6+6 Joint Libyan committee, tasked with preparing elections laws, concluded its meeting in Morocco with an affirmation regarding laws on Presidential and parliamentary elections.

May 25: Libyan authorities said that they were eager to boost commercial exchange with Turkiye to reach USD 15 billion.

Aug. 16: A cease-fire is worked out to halt fighting between warring militias in the capital Tripoli where 27 people have been killed and 106 others have receive injuries.

Sept. 11: Whole residential districts have been wiped out and many people perish in flash floods sweeping East Libya.

Sept. 11: Authorities declare that more than 2,000 people have perished and many others reported missing in the deadly floods.

Sept 12: Death toll of the sweeping floods rises to 5,300.

Oct. 1: The parliament, headquartered in East Libya, unanimously approves a bill for electing a head of the State and holding parliamentary polls.

Oct. 9: The UNESCO dispatches a delegation to Libya to give a hand in the efforts to restore normalcy, particularly in the educational and heritage protection realms, in the aftermath of the devastating cyclone, Daniel.

May 23: Former Mauritanian President Mohammad Ould Abdulaziz faced trial on suspicion of corruption and money laundering.

June 4: Mauritania and Egypt called for an immediate ceasefire in Sudan.

Dec 15: Mauritania and the European Union sign an agreement to establish a regional cell for the EU for coordination among Al-Sahel countries. (end)

