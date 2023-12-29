Major Events In Libya, Mauritania '23:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- Libya and Mauritania were the scene of several key events in 2023, covering a number of fields and coming as follows:
Feb 24: The Libyan Presidential Council approves the 13th constitutional amendment in a significant step towards the direction for holding presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible.
May 23: The 6+6 Joint Libyan committee, tasked with preparing elections laws, concluded its meeting in Morocco with an affirmation regarding laws on Presidential and parliamentary elections.
May 25: Libyan authorities said that they were eager to boost commercial exchange with Turkiye to reach USD 15 billion.
Aug. 16: A cease-fire is worked out to halt fighting between warring militias in the capital Tripoli where 27 people have been killed and 106 others have receive injuries.
Sept. 11: Whole residential districts have been wiped out and many people perish in flash floods sweeping East Libya.
Sept. 11: Authorities declare that more than 2,000 people have perished and many others reported missing in the deadly floods.
Sept 12: Death toll of the sweeping floods rises to 5,300.
Oct. 1: The parliament, headquartered in East Libya, unanimously approves a bill for electing a head of the State and holding parliamentary polls.
Oct. 9: The UNESCO dispatches a delegation to Libya to give a hand in the efforts to restore normalcy, particularly in the educational and heritage protection realms, in the aftermath of the devastating cyclone, Daniel.
May 23: Former Mauritanian President Mohammad Ould Abdulaziz faced trial on suspicion of corruption and money laundering.
June 4: Mauritania and Egypt called for an immediate ceasefire in Sudan.
Dec 15: Mauritania and the European Union sign an agreement to establish a regional cell for the EU for coordination among Al-Sahel countries. (end)
kt
MENAFN29122023000071011013ID1107667957
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.