               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Gadkari Approves Rs 1170 Crore Outlay For Roads In Ladakh


12/29/2023 2:00:16 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has sanctioned an allocation of Rs 1170.16 crore for 29 road projects for the Union territory of Ladakh, encompassing a state highway, major and other district roads.

Gadkari on Friday said additionally, Rs 181.71 crore has been allocated for 8 bridge under the CRIF Scheme for the fiscal year 2023- 24.

The Union Minister said Ladakh, the largest Union Territory in terms of area and the second least populous in India, will witness improved connectivity to its remote villages through the approved initiatives.

This enhanced allocation is expected to stimulate economic activities, particularly in agriculture and tourism, contributing to the overall infrastructural development of Ladakh, the minister.

--IANS

pannu/dan

MENAFN29122023000231011071ID1107667432

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search