Lithuanian Man Fined For Wagner Group Logo At Vilnius Airport

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At Vilnius Airport, a Lithuanian national sporting a logo of Russia's notorious Wagner Group on his backpack was fined and barred from his flight.

This was reported by DELFI , Ukrinform saw.

The incident was first reported on social media before the spokesman for the Lithuanian Airports operator, Tadas Vasiliauskas, said that the individual in question and his luggage had been thoroughly examined and no items dangerous for air travel were found. However, airport security officials called up the police and border guards because of the Wagner Group symbol.

The spokesman for the Border Guard Service, Giedrius Mišutis, said the Lithuanian national was set to fly to London but eventually was denied boarding the plane for displaying“prohibited symbols”.

"During the ID check, border guards took him to their office, drew up a report on an administrative offense under Article 524. (displaying Nazi, communist, and other prohibited symbols). After paperwork routine is completed, he will be released," Mišutis noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a participant in an anti-government demonstration was given a conditional sentence in the Czech Republic for wearing a Wagner Group patch.

