Zhytomyr Hands Over Batch Of Drones Worth ₴1 Million To Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another batch of drones worth more than a million hryvnias has been delivered from Zhytomyr to the military in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

The Zhytomyr City Council reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"We handed over the drones to one of the battalions in the Zaporizhzhia direction. These are three AUTEL Evo Max 4T and five DJI Mavic 3 pro," the post reads.

According to the battalion's serviceman, the drones have proven themselves to be very useful in exploring the area and taking aerial photographs.

The drones, worth a total of UAH 1 million 148 thousand, were purchased at the expense of the local budget.

As reported earlier, 10 off-road vehicles and 50 FPV drones were handed over to the defense forces in Zhytomyr.