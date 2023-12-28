Heydar Aliyev Foundation Organizes Festive Celebration For Children (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Heydar Aliyev
Foundation held a holiday for children in need of special care on
the eve of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year 2023,
Trend reports.
Children brought up in various care homes and boarding schools,
children with disabilities and in need of special care, as well as
children of martyrs were invited to the event at the Gulustan
Palace. Transportation was provided to bring them to the
palace.
At the event, the children were greeted by fairy tale
characters. With the help of 'Face Art', the children themselves
were given the opportunity to recreate any of the heroes.
The celebration started with showing a video about care of
National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev for
children, how in different years he celebrated the World
Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year together with
children.
The New Year sketch presented to children was built on
friendship, kindness, mutual help and victory of good over evil.
Along with various heroes of fairy tales, the performance embodied
the image of the Dragon - the symbol of the coming year 2024.
The children danced, sang songs, celebrating the holiday
surrounded by famous artists, heroes of favorite fairy tales and
cartoons.
The music and entertainment program was presented with
participation of various children's groups and masters of arts of
Azerbaijan. People's artists Aygun Kazimova, Zulfiyya Khanbabayeva,
Honored Artist Manana and other artists, including Aysel
Teymurzadeh, Elnur Mammadov, Gunay Ibrahimli, Murad Arif, Zamig
Huseynov, performed for children in need of special care.
Heydar Aliyev Foundation headed by First Vice President of
Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva pays special attention to solving
problems of children deprived of parental care, children with
disabilities, children of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and always tries to surround
these children with care. Traditional New Year holidays of the
Foundation are organized with the purpose of entertaining this
category of children.
At the end of the program, which last for about two hours,
holiday gifts from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation were presented to
the children.
MENAFN28122023000187011040ID1107665648
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.