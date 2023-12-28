Russian soldiers execute 3 surrendered Ukrainian troops

(MENAFN) A video circulating on various social media platforms reportedly depicts Russian soldiers executing three Ukrainian troops who had been captured in the Zaporizhzhia region during the ongoing conflict.



Initially posted on Telegram on Wednesday, the footage later surfaced on other social media platforms, where it was widely shared by numerous journalists.



In the video, the three soldiers are shown kneeling with their hands behind their heads, being shot by their captors. The disturbing footage prompted an investigation by Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office.



Following the execution of the "Prisoners of War (POWs)," smoke is observed emanating from the weapon purportedly held by the Russian soldiers, after which the victims collapse to the ground.



Various Ukrainian news outlets have strongly condemned the incident, characterizing it as evidence that Vladimir Putin's forces "are simply not human.



A statement issued by the Prosecutor General's Office in Kyiv declared: "The Russian army captured three Ukrainian defenders during a combat clash near the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.



"An hour later, in violation of Article 3 of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the occupiers shot them," it continued.



The Prosecutor General's Office in Kyiv disclosed that the investigation into the video is being conducted by the SBU Department, Ukraine's intelligence service. As of now, no official Ukrainian authority has issued a response to the video, and the authenticity of the footage cannot be verified by NDTV.



According to a report from a Ukrainian news agency, this incident is not the first occurrence of Russia allegedly executing captive Ukrainian soldiers. In October, the United Nations documented six similar cases in its report.

