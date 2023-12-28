Ananya Panday's Favourite Street Food Includes Schezwan Cheese Dosa, Paneer Hungama

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Bollywood diva Ananya Panday has shared that she relishes to eat weird and unique street food combinations like schezwan cheese dosa, paneer hungama.

The actress also expressed her love for 'Vada Pav'.

In the YouTube video for Mashable India, which is titled as 'The Bombay Journey', Ananya can be seen talking about her love for street food.

The interviewer asked her: "Don't you eat street food?"

Replying to the same, the 'Student of the Year 2' actress said: "No, not that much. I like street food like chaat. And I like different and unique street foods like schezwan cheese dosa, paneer hungama -- it's like a paneer with a twist, and has a spicy tangy flavour."

"I like odd combinations like Schezwan in a dosa," shared the 25-year-old actress.

Further the 'Gehraiyaan' actress chose sev puri over pani puri. "That pani puri's water is really messy for me," she said.

The actress also chose vada pav over bhelpuri.

"Vada pav is everything," added Ananya.

On the work front, she was recently seen in the coming of age drama 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. It also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav in the lead.

She next has 'Control', and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair' in the pipeline.

