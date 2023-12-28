JVA, GIZ Clear King Abdullah Canal For Enhanced Water Supply Efficiency

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) - The Jordan Valley Authority (JVA), in collaboration with the German Agency for International Cooperation's (GIZ) Protection of Water Dams in Jordan through Labour-intensive Activities (Cash for Work), funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), is actively clearing silt and vegetation along the King Abdullah Canal in southern Shuna.As outlined in a statement by the Water Ministry on Thursday, these efforts form a crucial component of broader plans aimed at enhancing water source efficiency, minimizing water losses, and optimizing the canal's functionality to sustain uninterrupted water supply to farmers in the southern Shuna regions.The JVA has affirmed its commitment to 24/7 operations, with dedicated teams working diligently to bolster the preparedness of all water facilities. This includes the upkeep of sedimentation and diversion dams, as well as the maintenance of valleys, escapes, and open canals designed for rainwater drainage during adverse weather conditions and the discharge of groundwater in agricultural units.