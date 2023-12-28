Major Events In Bahrain '23

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Bahrain witnessed many events in 2023 that touched on many fields. Following are major events throughout the year:



Feb 16: The Digital Cooperation Organization selected Bahrain to officially assume the presidency of the organization for 2023.

July 2: Bahrain announced hosting the Second International Cybersecurity Conference and Exhibition.

July 5: Bahrain announced hosting the 2024 Formula (1) season in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

July 10: The 30th meeting of the Gulf Technical Committee for Electrical and Electronic Standards kicked off.

July 12: The Board of Trustees of the Arab Center for Educational Research for the Gulf States held its 36th session meeting in the Bahraini capital, Manama.

July 17: The health sector, represented by the Ministry of Health, won the award for the best Arab government project.

July 17: The Bahraini government announced that their economy achieved growth of two percent at constant prices on an annual basis during the first quarter of this year, driven by a growth of the non-oil sector by 35 percent.

July 26: The Central Bank of Bahrain decided, with immediate effect, to raise the basic interest rate on deposits.

Aug 12: The Bahrain National Space Science Authority announced the launch of an initiative considered the first in the world that aimed to spread awareness of space science and achieve efforts to integrate people of determination into its own activities.

Aug 13: Bahrain announced the launch of a program aimed at achieving comprehensive economic development.

Aug 15: Bahrain announced the signing of agreements for a new solar energy project aiming to generate 72 megawatts.

Sept 5: The World Conference on Water, Energy and Climate Change in Bahrain kicked off.

Sept 6: Chairman of the Bahrain Electricity and Water Authority inaugurated the fifth edition of the GPCA Responsible Care Conference.

Sept 9: Bahrain announced the provision of urgent relief aid to those affected by the earthquake in Morocco.

Sept 14: Bahraini Minister of Oil and Environment inaugurated the aviation fuel field project at Bahrain International Airport as a major center for fuel services.

Sept 17: The Royal Bahraini Humanitarian Foundation launched relief aid to victims of floods in Libya.

Oct 1: The Joint Security Committee between Bahrain and Jordan held its first meeting.

Oct 2: Preliminary data issued by the Bahraini Information and e-Government Authority showed the growth of their economy during the second quarter of this year by two percent compared to the same period last year.

Oct 10: Bahrain announced the provision of urgent aid to the Palestinians in light of the difficult humanitarian conditions.

Oct 12: The Fifth Bahrain Golf Championship kicked off with the participation of 85 players.

Oct 14: The Royal Bahraini Humanitarian Foundation announced the organization of a relief campaign for Palestinians affected by the war in the Gaza Strip.

Oct 18: The Bahraini National Committee to Support the Palestinian People in Gaza held its first meeting in preparation for launching its campaign.

Nov 2: Bahrain announced the evacuation of six of its citizens stranded in the Gaza Strip via the Rafah border crossing to Egypt.

Nov 4: The GCC agreed to establish a Gulf federation for handball during a meeting of the heads of the Gulf handball federations in Bahrain.

Nov 19: The Bahraini National Space Science Authority announced the completion of the first Bahraini satellite.

Nov 27: The Bahrain Institute for Banking and Financial Studies received the Educational and Training Initiative Award for the year 2023.

Nov 29: The Third World Summit for Social Innovation in Manama kicked off.

Dec 15: Bahrain ranked 7th globally and third in the Arab world on the ICT Development Index for 2023 issued by the International Telecommunication Union.

Dec 16: Bahraini Royal Court announced three days of official mourning and flags are lowered for the death of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)

