Raj Kundra Pens A Powerful Note For His 'Devi' Shilpa Shetty On Her 51St Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Actor and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty celebrated her 51st birthday on June 8, and husband Raj Kundra marked the occasion with an emotional and deeply spiritual tribute dedicated to the woman he lovingly calls and fiercely believes as his“Devi.”

Sharing a special video montage on social media account, Raj chose to step away from the conventional birthday wishes and instead highlighted the qualities that Shilpa embodies in his life.

The video associated the actress with various divine attributes traditionally linked to a goddess. The video described her as someone who brings good fortune and blessings, remains peaceful and smiling, brings success and luck, protects loved ones and inspires fearlessness, radiates grace and beauty, and symbolizes strength, love, compassion and prosperity.

The video also featured pictures of Shilpa in a variety of traditional and contemporary outfits

Concluding the video, Raj referred to Shilpa as his“Devi” and wished her happiness, blessings and love in the years ahead.

Raj Kundra captioned the post as, 'A different Birthday post this year... Not about celebrations or moments. But about what you truly mean and stand for in my life. Strength when life gets difficult. Grace when emotions overflow. Faith when everything feels uncertain. And light even in the darkest phases. You have always carried the energy of a Devi nurturing, protecting, forgiving and fiercely strong all at once Happy Birthday my love. May Maa bless you with everything your heart deserves @theshilpashetty'.

Talking about Raj and Shilpa, the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in November 2009 after meeting through business and professional interactions.

The duo are parents to son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra.

After enjoying a remarkable career spanning over three decades, Shilpa also stepped in entrepreneurship.

On the movie front, She made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 1993 film 'Baazigar', which emerged as a major success and established her as a promising newcomer. Over the years, she has delivered memorable performances in films such as 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Dhadkan', 'Rishtey', 'Phir Milenge' and 'Life in a... Metro'.

In recent years, Shilpa returned to films with projects including 'Hungama 2' and 'Sukhee'. Beyond acting, she is also popular on television as a judge on many popular reality and dance shows.

–IANS

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