Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3: Ram Charan's Film Earns Rs 28.85 Crore, Crosses Rs 125 Crore In India

Ram Charan's Peddi continues its dream run at the box office. After a blockbuster opening, the sports drama witnessed solid growth on Day 3, pushing its three-day India total beyond Rs 125 crore

Ram Charan's much-awaited sports drama Peddi continues its impressive run at the box office. After a massive opening, the film maintained strong momentum over its first weekend, registering a healthy jump in collections on Day 3.

According to early trade estimates, Peddi earned approximately ₹28.85 crore net in India on its third day, taking its total domestic net collection to ₹125.25 crore in just three days. The film had opened with a remarkable ₹69.5 crore on Day 1, followed by ₹26.9 crore on Day 2.

Industry trackers suggest that the film's Sunday growth indicates positive word-of-mouth among audiences. With strong occupancy across Telugu-speaking regions and decent performance in other markets, Peddi has emerged as one of the biggest Telugu releases of 2026.

Peddi Box Office Collection (India Net) Day 1: ₹69.5 crore Day 2: ₹26.9 crore Day 3: ₹28.85 crore The film witnessed a slight drop on Saturday after its blockbuster opening but bounced back on Sunday with a 7% increase over Day 2 collections. Trade experts believe the movie is well-positioned to continue its successful run during the weekdays.

Worldwide, Peddi is estimated to have grossed over ₹190 crore within its first three days, while the makers have claimed an even higher figure exceeding ₹236 crore globally.

Featuring Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Peddi has received praise for its action sequences, emotional storytelling and grand production values. If the current trend continues, the film could soon enter the prestigious ₹250 crore worldwide club.