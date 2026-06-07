Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Heat And Humidity Return To Delhi As Temperature Nears 42°C

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: After a brief spell of rain offered respite from the scorching summer heat, Delhi-NCR is once again preparing for rising temperatures. The mercury is expected to touch 42°C in the coming days, bringing heat and humidity

The brief relief from the heat on Sunday is expected to be short-lived as temperatures rise once again across Delhi-NCR. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature could reach 42°C by Tuesday, while daytime conditions remain hot and humid. On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6°C and a minimum of 27.8°C. Residents may experience increasing discomfort as humidity levels rise alongside the heat.

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While the next few days are expected to remain warm, weather conditions are likely to improve from June 11 onwards. The IMD has forecast light rainfall accompanied by strong winds reaching speeds of up to 60 kmph on June 11 and 12. These weather systems are expected to bring down temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius, offering much-needed relief from the prevailing heat and reducing humidity levels across the region.

The weather department has advised residents to take precautions as temperatures continue to rise. Children, senior citizens, and people with chronic health conditions are considered most vulnerable during periods of intense heat. The IMD recommends wearing light, loose-fitting cotton clothes, staying hydrated, and avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours. For Monday, temperatures are expected to remain between 41°C and 43°C, with partly cloudy skies and the possibility of thunderstorms later in the day.