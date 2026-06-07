Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Cloudy Skies, Rain Forecast And Thunderstorm Warning Issued

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Relief from the humid summer heat continues across West Bengal as rain-bearing clouds remain active over the state. Several districts are likely to witness showers, thunderstorms, and strong winds on Monday

Weather conditions remain favourable for rainfall across South Bengal due to a strong inflow of moisture from the Bay of Bengal. According to the latest forecast, districts such as Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur may experience light to moderate rainfall during the day.

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Thunderstorm activity is also expected in isolated pockets. In addition, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Birbhum, Nadia and Purba Medinipur could witness gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph. Residents in these areas have been advised to remain cautious during outdoor activities.

The weather in Kolkata is expected to remain unsettled throughout Monday. The city woke up to cloudy skies, indicating favourable conditions for rainfall later in the day. Meteorologists believe scattered showers accompanied by thunder and lightning may occur in several parts of the city.

The rainfall is expected to provide further relief from the recent spell of uncomfortable humidity. Commuters and office-goers are advised to carry umbrellas and stay prepared for sudden weather changes, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

North Bengal is expected to receive significant rainfall over the coming days, with some districts facing the possibility of heavy to very heavy showers. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall, while Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur may also witness showers.

The most intense rainfall activity is forecast over Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, where very heavy rain cannot be ruled out. Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar are also likely to receive heavy rainfall. Strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph may affect most districts of North Bengal, increasing the risk of localised disruptions.