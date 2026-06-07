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U.S. Intel Reports Sound Alarm Over “Espionage Threat” from Israel
(MENAFN) Recent American intelligence assessments have sounded the alarm over a "growing espionage threat" emanating from close ally Israel, as Washington engages in delicate negotiations with Tehran, The New York Times reported Saturday, citing senior US officials.
While the US and Israel have "long known and tolerated" mutual espionage, certain American officials now believe Israel's sharpened drive to penetrate US positions in the Iran talks has "crossed a line," the newspaper reported.
The intelligence reports detail heightened Israeli surveillance operations targeting senior US officials — among them President Donald Trump's chief negotiator Steve Witkoff, Pentagon policy chief Elbridge A. Colby, and his deputy, Michael P. DiMino IV.
In a separate and significant escalation, a Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) report elevated Israel's counterintelligence threat designation from "high" to "critical," pointing to concerted efforts to monitor US military personnel and government officials.
The revelations arrive at a particularly sensitive moment, coinciding with an unprecedented level of military cooperation between the two allies in their joint campaign against Iran. Although Washington shares extensive tactical and operational intelligence with Israel, American officials believe Jerusalem is now probing deeper — seeking granular insight into Trump's negotiating strategy and his shifting positions on the Iran talks.
The NYT warned that the intelligence findings could strain further military integration, potentially prompting the Pentagon to curtail information-sharing with Israeli officers embedded within US operations.
The tensions are further compounded by a fundamental divergence in objectives: while Trump pursues a diplomatic resolution with Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing to more decisively dismantle Iran's government, its military capabilities, and its regional network of allies — including Hezbollah.
The DIA report was triggered in part by a series of alarming incidents in which US defense personnel stationed in or visiting Israel discovered covertly installed software on their personal phones — malware allegedly capable of intercepting private communications.
The Defense Department declined to comment on the matter. A White House official flatly dismissed the allegations as false, and Israel categorically denied conducting espionage against US officials or institutions.
Nonetheless, current and former US officials acknowledged that Israel has historically run aggressive intelligence operations against both allies and adversaries alike. What has changed, they say, is the scale and audacity. One senior official described Israeli intelligence activities during Trump's second term in office as "unhinged" — a striking characterization of a longstanding partner.
Officials now assess that Israel poses a greater counterintelligence risk than any other US ally — and even surpasses certain adversaries on that measure.
US military personnel operating in or alongside Israel are said to be fully aware of the elevated risks, adhering to stringent security protocols designed to shield their communications and electronic devices from compromise. Despite the deepening cooperation between the two nations, both sides continue to guard their most sensitive intelligence closely.
While the US and Israel have "long known and tolerated" mutual espionage, certain American officials now believe Israel's sharpened drive to penetrate US positions in the Iran talks has "crossed a line," the newspaper reported.
The intelligence reports detail heightened Israeli surveillance operations targeting senior US officials — among them President Donald Trump's chief negotiator Steve Witkoff, Pentagon policy chief Elbridge A. Colby, and his deputy, Michael P. DiMino IV.
In a separate and significant escalation, a Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) report elevated Israel's counterintelligence threat designation from "high" to "critical," pointing to concerted efforts to monitor US military personnel and government officials.
The revelations arrive at a particularly sensitive moment, coinciding with an unprecedented level of military cooperation between the two allies in their joint campaign against Iran. Although Washington shares extensive tactical and operational intelligence with Israel, American officials believe Jerusalem is now probing deeper — seeking granular insight into Trump's negotiating strategy and his shifting positions on the Iran talks.
The NYT warned that the intelligence findings could strain further military integration, potentially prompting the Pentagon to curtail information-sharing with Israeli officers embedded within US operations.
The tensions are further compounded by a fundamental divergence in objectives: while Trump pursues a diplomatic resolution with Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing to more decisively dismantle Iran's government, its military capabilities, and its regional network of allies — including Hezbollah.
The DIA report was triggered in part by a series of alarming incidents in which US defense personnel stationed in or visiting Israel discovered covertly installed software on their personal phones — malware allegedly capable of intercepting private communications.
The Defense Department declined to comment on the matter. A White House official flatly dismissed the allegations as false, and Israel categorically denied conducting espionage against US officials or institutions.
Nonetheless, current and former US officials acknowledged that Israel has historically run aggressive intelligence operations against both allies and adversaries alike. What has changed, they say, is the scale and audacity. One senior official described Israeli intelligence activities during Trump's second term in office as "unhinged" — a striking characterization of a longstanding partner.
Officials now assess that Israel poses a greater counterintelligence risk than any other US ally — and even surpasses certain adversaries on that measure.
US military personnel operating in or alongside Israel are said to be fully aware of the elevated risks, adhering to stringent security protocols designed to shield their communications and electronic devices from compromise. Despite the deepening cooperation between the two nations, both sides continue to guard their most sensitive intelligence closely.
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