Rights Group Condemns 'Arbitrary Arrest' Of 49 Awami League Activists In Bangladesh

MENAFN - IANS) Paris, June 8 (IANS) A leading international human rights organisation strongly condemned the "arbitrary arrest" of 49 activists of the Chhatra League and Jubo League-- the student and youth wings of the Awami League--including 17 children, in the Noakhali district of Bangladesh, solely for participating in a peaceful rally.

Expressing grave concern, Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) said that this was not an isolated incident but reflected a broader pattern of repression against individuals holding opposing political views across the country.

The rights body stated that the arrests constitute a clear violation of the "rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association as guaranteed by the Constitution of Bangladesh, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR)."

Citing media reports and sources, the JMBF said that a peaceful protest rally organised by the Chhatra League was held on the June 5afternoon in the Badharhat Market area of Noakhali Sadar Upazila.

It added that a few hours later, 18 individuals, including 17 children, were reportedly detained in the Pouro Bazar area of Maijdee town by activists of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) student organisation, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, and handed over to the police.

Additionally, JMF highlighted that between the night of June 5 and the early hours of June 6, police conducted operations in the Eojbalia, Kaladaraap, and Noakhali Municipality areas of Noakhali Sadar Upazila and detained 24 individuals, including 9 Jubo League activists and 15 Chhatra League activists.

“Following the pattern established during the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, the constitutional rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly continue to shrink under the current government of Tarique Rahman. Mass arrests for participation in political activities, without any clear allegations of violence, vandalism, or threats to public safety, are fundamentally incompatible with democratic values," said Shahanur Islam, Founder and President of JMBF and a prominent human rights lawyer.

“The detention of 17 children is particularly alarming, inhumane, and condemnable. Repressive measures against children violate the fundamental principles of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. International law recognises the detention of children only as a measure of last resort and for the shortest possible period. Yet these children have reportedly been deprived of their liberty due to their alleged involvement in a political event, which may have serious consequences for their security, mental well-being, and future. This practice must end immediately," he added.

JMBF called on the Bangladeshi authorities to immediately and unconditionally release all detainees, including the 17 children; withdraw all charges and cases filed against them; and launch an independent, impartial, and transparent investigation into the entire incident.