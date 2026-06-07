Heavy Rain Likely In Parts Of TN As Low-Pressure Area Persists

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 8 (IANS) A low-pressure area prevailing over the Karnataka coast and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coastal region is expected to influence weather conditions across Tamil Nadu, leading to widespread rainfall activity in several districts on Monday, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

The weather department has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at one or two places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the day. The influence of the weather system is expected to bring particularly intense conditions to parts of western and southern Tamil Nadu.

Heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, is likely at isolated places in the districts of Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Kanyakumari, Erode and Salem. Similar weather conditions are also expected in the hilly regions of Coimbatore, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts.

Meteorologists said the rainfall activity could provide some relief from the prevailing heat, although daytime temperatures are expected to remain near normal levels over the next few days.

The department has indicated that there is little likelihood of any significant change in maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between June 8 and June 11. However, temperatures may gradually decline as rainfall activity increases.

During the same period, maximum temperatures are expected to remain normal or marginally above normal in most parts of the region.

Despite the possibility of showers, weather officials cautioned that heat-related discomfort could persist in some areas, particularly along the northern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, due to the combined effect of high temperatures and elevated humidity levels.

In Chennai and its suburbs, skies are expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day. The city is likely to witness light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated locations.

Weather conditions may become unstable during the afternoon and evening hours, increasing the chances of brief but intense showers in some neighbourhoods. The maximum temperature in Chennai is expected to hover between 39 and 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain around 29 degrees to 30 degrees Celsius.

Residents have been advised to take precautions against heat stress and remain alert for sudden thunderstorm activity, especially during outdoor travel.

The Meteorological Department has urged the public to stay updated with official weather advisories as rainfall patterns may vary across districts depending on local atmospheric conditions.