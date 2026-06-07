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Pro-Palestinian Protests Disrupt German Armed Forces Day Events in Munich and Unna
(MENAFN) Demonstrations by pro-Palestinian activists disrupted German Armed Forces Day events held on Saturday in Munich and Unna, where participants protested Germany’s military cooperation with Israel and its arms exports.
According to statements from organizers, activists affiliated with the group “Peacefully against Genocide” carried out coordinated protests at both locations. The group said the events were intended to draw attention to Germany’s defense industry and its role in supplying military equipment abroad.
The activists argued that military displays featured at the events prominently included equipment produced by German defense companies, including Rheinmetall, which they described as a key supplier of weapons and ammunition to Israel.
Some protesters also claimed the company is planning to expand its industrial footprint in Berlin, further highlighting concerns raised by the group over Germany’s arms export policies.
Footage shared on social media showed demonstrators climbing onto a military vehicle and displaying a banner reading “Genocide with German weapons.”
One participant, identified as Hannes, said the protests were aimed at challenging the public presentation of military forces during the event and raising awareness of the use of exported weapons in conflict zones.
He criticized the celebration of military equipment at public events, arguing that such displays normalize violence.
“Here on Bundeswehr Day, equipment and weapons are put on display. The Bundeswehr is celebrated; killing machines are glorified. And all this while the weapons on display here are exported to kill,” he said.
He also argued that German arms exports contribute to civilian harm in conflict zones, stating that government policy and the defense industry bear responsibility for the consequences of their sales abroad.
Authorities did not immediately report any arrests or major incidents related to the disruptions.
According to statements from organizers, activists affiliated with the group “Peacefully against Genocide” carried out coordinated protests at both locations. The group said the events were intended to draw attention to Germany’s defense industry and its role in supplying military equipment abroad.
The activists argued that military displays featured at the events prominently included equipment produced by German defense companies, including Rheinmetall, which they described as a key supplier of weapons and ammunition to Israel.
Some protesters also claimed the company is planning to expand its industrial footprint in Berlin, further highlighting concerns raised by the group over Germany’s arms export policies.
Footage shared on social media showed demonstrators climbing onto a military vehicle and displaying a banner reading “Genocide with German weapons.”
One participant, identified as Hannes, said the protests were aimed at challenging the public presentation of military forces during the event and raising awareness of the use of exported weapons in conflict zones.
He criticized the celebration of military equipment at public events, arguing that such displays normalize violence.
“Here on Bundeswehr Day, equipment and weapons are put on display. The Bundeswehr is celebrated; killing machines are glorified. And all this while the weapons on display here are exported to kill,” he said.
He also argued that German arms exports contribute to civilian harm in conflict zones, stating that government policy and the defense industry bear responsibility for the consequences of their sales abroad.
Authorities did not immediately report any arrests or major incidents related to the disruptions.
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