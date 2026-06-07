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Fire Breaks Out at Russian Refinery, Authorities Cite Technical Failure

Fire Breaks Out at Russian Refinery, Authorities Cite Technical Failure


2026-06-07 09:17:57
(MENAFN) A fire erupted on Saturday morning at the Tyumen oil refinery, affecting an area of roughly 100 square meters (1,076 square feet) and initially being classified as a high-risk incident, according to reports.

Local authorities stated that the blaze began in one of the refinery’s purification system units after what they described as a “violation of the technological process,” according to reports.
Officials also rejected speculation that the incident was caused by a drone strike, saying: “The information that the fire was caused by a UAV attack is not true,”

Emergency services later confirmed that the fire had been brought under control and reported that no injuries or fatalities occurred.

The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said via official channels that containment efforts were successful and that the situation was stabilized following the incident.

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