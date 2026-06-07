Kerala On Red Alert Amid 'Cyclonic Circulation' Monsoon Advances Into Maharashtra, Delhi Next?

MENAFN - Live Mint) The southwest monsoon has entered Maharashtra, marking its normal onset over the western state and bringing a change in weather conditions across several regions. It has also advanced into parts of the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, the entire Goa region, Andhra Pradesh, parts of Tamil Nadu, and the southwest Bay of Bengal.

The monsoon is expected to reach the national capital by the third week of June.

According to the IMD's monsoon tracking map, the southwest monsoon is likely to arrive in Delhi-NCR between 25 and 30 June. Nearby regions such as Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad are also expected to witness the monsoon's onset during the same period.

Following its arrival in the national capital, the monsoon is projected to advance further northwest, bringing rainfall to parts of Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, and Jammu & Kashmir.

What is the weather forecast for Delhi today?

For Sunday, the weather agency has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunderstorms and light rain, while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius.

On the minimum temperature front, Safdarjung recorded 26.4 degrees Celsius, which is 1.2 degrees below normal.

Meanwhile, the advancing monsoon is significantly impacting the western coastline, where Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Goa and parts of Maharashtra are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

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Incessant rain in Kerala has wreaked havoc across the state, causing waterlogging, uprooting trees, and claiming at least one life. According to news agency PTI, a tree fell on a temporary shed in Thrissur's Manaloor area, destroying it and killing a 29-year-old man who was sleeping inside.

Which districts are under red alert in Kerala?

A red alert, indicating extremely heavy rainfall, has been issued for six districts - Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram and Idukki.

The IMD said the heavy rainfall is being driven by a cyclonic circulation persisting over north Kerala.

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Besides this, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely across parts of Kerala and Mahe between 6 and 9 June, according to the weather department.

Which areas in Maharashtra are under alert?

Parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, Thane and Nashik, have been placed under a yellow alert for Sunday as monsoon-related rainfall activity intensifies across the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall activity across several parts of north, central and west India from June 7 onwards, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in many regions.

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Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is expected over Konkan and Goa from June 7 to June 12, with the region likely to receive heavy rainfall until June 10.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of up to 60 kmph are likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathawada until June 10.

North India to see rain, thunderstorms till June 12

Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to witness scattered rainfall over the next several days. Rain activity is also expected over Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh between June 7 and June 12.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely over Haryana, Delhi and Punjab on June 11 and 12. Similar conditions are expected in Uttarakhand during the same period.

East Rajasthan may experience gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, between June 7 and June 12.

Central India under thunderstorm alert

Scattered rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha through June 12.

Thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected over Madhya Pradesh until June 10, while Chhattisgarh is likely to witness similar weather conditions from June 8 to June 12.

A thundersquall with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, is forecast over Vidarbha on June 8.