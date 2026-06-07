Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: City To Witness Rain But Monsoon Progress Remains Slow

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is unlikely to receive widespread, adequate monsoon rainfall before June 15, prompting authorities to advise farmers against starting sowing operations too early. Scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected

The southwest monsoon has entered parts of South Konkan, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall in districts such as Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. However, weather officials say the overall pace of monsoon advancement across Maharashtra remains slow. Forecasts indicate that widespread and sustained rainfall is unlikely before June 15, with only isolated rain events expected in many parts of the state.

ALSO READ: Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai to See Rain? Weather Department Issues Fresh Tamil Nadu Alert

The Maharashtra Agriculture and Disaster Management Department has urged farmers not to begin sowing based solely on short-term thunderstorm forecasts or scattered showers. Authorities have warned that premature sowing could result in crop losses if consistent rainfall does not follow. Farmers have been asked to closely monitor weather updates and wait for widespread and dependable monsoon rains before starting agricultural operations.

Regions including Vidarbha, Marathwada, Khandesh and parts of Madhya Maharashtra are expected to witness cloudy skies and scattered afternoon thunderstorms until at least June 15. Temperatures may continue to remain high, with some areas of Vidarbha and Khandesh likely to cross 40°C. Residents have also been advised to stay away from trees, power lines and metal structures during lightning activity. Meanwhile, weather officials expect the southwest monsoon to reach Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and other NCR regions between June 25 and June 30.