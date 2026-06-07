Afghan Courts Handled Over 70,000 Cases In 3 Months: SC

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Supreme Court of Afghanistan says that primary, appellate and cassation courts of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) handled 70,376 cases and executed 37,995 legal documents during the third quarter of the current Hijri lunar year.

In a statement, the Supreme Court said that during the third quarter of 1447 AH (January–March 2026), from the beginning of Rajab to the end of Ramadan, courts across the country processed a total of 70,376 cases.

According to the statement, of these, 67,447 cases were reviewed and processed in primary and appellate courts, while 2,929 cases were examined in the cassation divisions of the Supreme Court's High Cassation Directorates, with decisions issued in accordance with Islamic Sharia and applicable laws.

The statement added that during the same period, 37,995 legal documents were also executed by the courts.

The Supreme Court described these figures as evidence of efforts to deliver judicial services, ensure justice and protect citizens' rights.

It added that the execution of legal documents plays an important role in regulating legal transactions, strengthening civil and financial relations, and enhancing public trust.

The court emphasized its commitment to fair, transparent, and timely adjudication of cases in accordance with Islamic Sharia and the country's applicable laws.

hz/sa