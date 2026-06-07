Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert For 10 Districts, Chennai To Get Showers

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is expected to witness widespread weather activity on June 8, with the Meteorological Department forecasting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in several districts

According to the weather department, a trough extending through coastal Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh is influencing weather conditions across the region. As a result, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

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Heavy rainfall with lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph is expected in Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Kanniyakumari, Erode, and Salem districts. Similar conditions are also likely in the hilly areas of Coimbatore, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli districts.

The weather department has predicted continued rainfall activity in several districts over the coming days.

June 9: Heavy rain is likely in Theni, Kanniyakumari, and Nilgiris districts, along with the hill regions of Coimbatore, Tenkasi, Tiruppur, Dindigul, and Tirunelveli.

June 10: Kanniyakumari district and the hilly regions of Tirunelveli may receive heavy rain accompanied by strong winds.

June 11: Heavy rainfall is expected to persist in Nilgiris, Theni, and the hill areas of Coimbatore.

June 12: Light to moderate rain may occur at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

For Chennai, skies are expected to remain partly cloudy. Some areas of the city may witness light rain and thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures could hover around 39–40°C, while minimum temperatures may remain between 29–30°C.

The Meteorological Department has also issued warnings for fishermen due to rough sea conditions and strong winds.

From June 8 to June 9, wind speeds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected over the South Tamil Nadu coast, offshore waters of North Tamil Nadu, the Gulf of Mannar, and the Comorin Sea.

Similar wind conditions are likely from June 10 to June 11 in the South Tamil Nadu coastal belt, Gulf of Mannar, and Comorin Sea.

In the Bay of Bengal, strong winds are forecast over the Andaman Sea, large parts of the central Bay, and southern Bay regions between June 8 and June 11. Meanwhile, parts of the east-central Arabian Sea could witness winds of 45–55 kmph, with gusts touching 65 kmph through June 9.