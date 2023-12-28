Airplane places six-year-old child on wrong trip

(MENAFN) In a startling incident that unfolded during the Christmas holidays, a six-year-old boy named Casper found himself on the wrong flight while traveling alone to visit his grandmother. The mishap occurred on American low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines, leaving the child's family and airline officials scrambling to understand how such a mix-up could happen.



Casper, en route from Philadelphia to Florida, was meant to arrive at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers to reunite with his eagerly awaiting grandmother, Maria Ramos. However, to everyone's surprise, Casper ended up in a completely different city. Ramos, shocked and bewildered, discovered that her grandson was not on the expected Spirit Airlines flight when she received his luggage but not the child.



Recalling the frantic moments, Ramos rushed onto the plane and approached a flight attendant, desperately seeking information about her missing grandson. The attendant, however, had no knowledge of any child being on the flight. The situation drew parallels to the iconic movie 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,' where a character is separated from his family at the airport, leading to a misdirected journey.



Fortunately, Casper managed to contact his grandmother upon landing and revealed that he was at Orlando airport, a staggering 160 miles (260km) away from Fort Myers. Spirit Airlines offered to reimburse Ramos for her drive to Orlando to pick up her grandson, but the distressed grandmother sought more than just compensation. She expressed a fervent desire for answers, questioning how her grandson ended up in Orlando. Ramos raised critical concerns about the airline's procedures, wondering if the flight attendant allowed Casper to navigate the airport alone or if there was a failure in ensuring he boarded the correct plane.



As the incident unfolds, the family and the public await an explanation from Spirit Airlines, urging the airline to provide clarity on the series of events that led to this unexpected and distressing holiday travel mishap.



MENAFN28122023000045015687ID1107663857