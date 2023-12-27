Medications From These Countries Are Listed And Recognized

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
"The list of countries and foreign (international) organizations
to which the recognition of foreign (international) registration of
medicinal products applies" was approved.
Azernews reports that Prime Minister Ali Asadov
signed the relevant decision.
Based on the document, changes in this decision can be made
following the "Regulation on the procedure for preparing, agreeing,
accepting and publishing drafts of normative legal acts of
executive authorities" of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
List of countries and foreign (international) organizations to
which the recognition of foreign (international) registration of
medicinal products applies
Countries
United States of America;
Japan;
State of Israel;
European Free Trade Association member
countries
Republic of Iceland;
Swiss Confederation;
Principality of Liechtenstein;
Kingdom of Norway;
Countries that are and have been members of the European
Union:
Federal Republic of Germany;
Republic of Austria;
Kingdom of Belgium;
Republic of Bulgaria;
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland;
Czech Republic;
Kingdom of Denmark;
Republic of Estonia;
Republic of Finland;
Republic of France;
Republic of Croatia;
Republic of Ireland;
Kingdom of Spain;
Kingdom of Sweden;
Republic of Italy;
Republic of Cyprus;
Republic of Latvia;
Republic of Lithuania;
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg;
Hungary;
Republic of Malta;
Kingdom of the Netherlands;
Republic of Poland;
Republic of Portugal;
Romania;
Slovak Republic;
Republic of Slovenia;
Hellenic Republic;
Countries that signed the Customs Union Agreement with
the European Union
Crown Prince of Andorra;
Republic of San Marino;
Republic of Turkiye.
Foreign (international) organizations
World Health Organization;
European Medicines Agency.
MENAFN27122023000195011045ID1107661909
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.