Air Defense Units Demonstrate High Professionalism In Live-Fire Exercises

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the training plan approved by the Azerbaijan
Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Air Defense Units
conducted combat firing, Azernews reports, citing
the ministry.
The combat crews have fulfilled the standards for bringing the
S-125 anti-aircraft missile system to the starting position and its
preparation for combat use.
To improve the managerial skills of servicemen and further
increase their combat capability, the tasks on detection and
destruction of imaginary enemy targets were accomplished at the
combined arms training range.
Air Defence Units demonstrated high professionalism in live-fire
exercises.
