Macsonik Software Is Delighted To Announce The Launch Of OLM To CSV Converter For Mac

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Jose, California, DEC 27, 2023- MacSonik Software is a prominent name among IT services. It provides a wide range of software for Cloud Migration, Email Backup, and File Conversion for Mac users. This time again, MacSonik has launched an excellent OLM to CSV Converter for Mac to ease the conversion of OLM files into CSV. It will be a top-notch software among the users for its prominent features.

MacSonik Software is a trusted and one of the premium software providers for file conversion and email backup on Mac. It prominently deals with managing emails of different email clients on a Mac Operating System. These services ease the workload of users and help them to convert, migrate, and view emails of various email clients on a Mac OS. We are happy to add one more premium utility i.e., OLM to CSV Converter, to our File Management category. This product is the best solution to convert OLM files into CSV formats easily. The tool is reliable as well as secure, which will not only show a preview of the OLM file but also work efficiently across all macOS and with 100% accuracy. Apart from CSV, the tool is capable of exporting OLM files to PDF, PST, EML, MSG, TXT, HTML, MBOX, DOC, and more file formats.



Special Features of MacSonik Software OLM to CSV Converter



The OLM to CSV Converter is embedded with many advanced features that make it a prominent tool. Some of them are:

It allows you to perform batch conversion of OLM files at once, with 100% data accuracy.

You can migrate or backup OLM emails with or without attachments.

Using this tool, you can remove duplicate emails from OLM files before converting to CSV.

Its advanced Date Range filter enables you to selectively transfer emails based on a set date range.

Additionally, it is compatible with all versions of MacOS including macOS 14 (Sonoma), macOS 13 (Ventura), macOS 12 (Monterey), and so on.





Words by CEO

During the launch of MacSonik OLM to CSV Converter, our CEO Sonika Rawat addressed the ï¿1⁄2We are glad to announce the launch of the new OLM to CSV Converter for Mac which is developed with advanced features that enable users to use the tool more appropriately. It has a simple and interactive interface that will ease the conversion of OLM files for users. Moreover, this tool will build strong trust for MacSonik Software services among users.ï¿1⁄2

About the Company

MacSonik Software is one of the popular software providing companies, known for its best professional tool that helps users with File Conversion, Cloud Migration Email backup, and many more such IT services. The company gained popularity by developing more advanced and flexible tools, followed by proper research. MacSonik Software has the best software developers.

Furthermore, the company ensures that tools can benefit both technical and non-technical users through its interactive GUI and provide 100% user satisfaction.



Company :-MacSonik Software

User :- MacSonik

Email :...

Url :-