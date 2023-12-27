Tradehub Launches With Bold Vision To Connect Egyptian Manufacturers, Traders

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) TradeHub, an Egyptian startup co-founded by Ahmed Gaber and Ahmed Atef, has launched its dedicated digital platform to promote exports, facilitate trade operations, and support local manufacturers in accessing local and global markets and traders.

Gaber and Atef are both experienced entrepreneurs who have previously established successful startups such as Bosta, Triplancer, and Meta. Gaber was also featured in Forbes' Under 30 Influencers list in 2021.

TradeHub aims to boost export initiatives and enable local manufacturers to expand into both local and global markets. The digital platform offers integrated solutions that transform the way manufacturers and buyers communicate and collaborate.

TradeHub was born out of the founders' observation of the challenges faced by manufacturers and buyers in the trade industry. They found that manufacturers struggled to reach new buyers, while buyers faced the difficulty of finding the right manufacturer.

To solve this problem, TradeHub showcases manufacturers in the local and global markets by providing factory pages where they can display their factory and product details through images. This makes it easier for potential buyers to search and discover local manufacturers. The platform also allows buyers to request price quotes, create tenders, and communicate with manufacturers through the chat feature.

The founders expressed their excitement at launching the leading digital platform, stating:“It is our duty as entrepreneurs to find suitable solutions to address the significant challenges we observe within our community, with the most important currently being encouraging local products and promoting exports abroad.”

“Our passion for trade and manufacturing led us to discuss how this industry suffers from a lack of services. We noticed no significant change throughout this time, and traditional methods such as brokers and trade fairs remain the known ways for manufacturers to connect with buyers. We believe that our mission at TradeHub is to revolutionize trade operations, aiming to empower 10,000 manufacturing companies by the end of 2024, making trade smoother and easier for everyone,” they added.

TradeHub platform is currently available to selected manufacturers, and the founders invite manufacturers and traders to join the waiting list by registering for the platform experience.