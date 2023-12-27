Cristiano Ronaldo leads 2023 scoring chart with 53 goals in Saudi Super League

(MENAFN) Cristiano Ronaldo demonstrated his goal-scoring prowess on Tuesday, scoring two goals in the Saudi Super League. This achievement catapulted him to the forefront of the charts as the leading scorer in 2023, boasting an impressive total of 53 goals.



"Al Nassr Captain, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the world's top scorer in 2023 after reaching his 53rd goal against Ittihad today," the club said in a post on X platform. "He surpassed Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane, who scored 52 goals each."



At the age of 38, the accomplished Portuguese player skillfully converted two penalty kicks, contributing significantly to the team's 5-2 victory.



In the current scoring race, both Bayern Munich's Kane and Paris Saint-Germain's Mbappe closely trail with 52 goals each, while Erling Haaland, a striker for Manchester City, is not far behind with 50 goals to his name.



However, it's worth noting that Haaland is anticipated to have the opportunity to enhance his goal tally through two upcoming Premier League appearances, as Manchester City is scheduled to face Everton on Wednesday and Sheffield United on December 30.

