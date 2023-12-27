Molodova`s pro-Western leader seeks reelection in upcoming presidential race

(MENAFN) Moldovan President Maia Sandu, recognized for her unwavering pro-Western stance, has revealed her intention to seek reelection in the upcoming presidential race slated for November 2024. Simultaneously, she has called for a national referendum on Moldova's potential accession to the European Union, emphasizing that the country's future lies within the European family. The announcement comes on the heels of the European Council's decision earlier this month to initiate membership talks with Chisinau.



Despite a setback in November, where Sandu's Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) experienced electoral losses in mayoral and national administrator elections, the president remains steadfast in her commitment to steering Moldova towards European integration. In a Facebook post on Sunday, Sandu urged Moldovans to support her candidacy, underscoring the importance of the upcoming election in shaping the country's trajectory.



In her vision for Moldova, Sandu aims to transform the nation from what she describes as a "vulnerable state with fragile democracy" into a "strong, modern, resilient, and European state capable of taking care of its citizens." To solidify this commitment, she has called on the parliament to initiate a referendum in the coming autumn, allowing the entire nation to decisively choose the path forward.



However, Sandu faces opposition from the leader of the Socialist Party, Igor Dodon, who advocates for closer relations with Russia. Dodon, in a Facebook post, criticized Sandu's tenure, alleging that she has nothing substantial to offer beyond a referendum to salvage her political standing. Dodon asserted that Moldovans, no longer as naive as in 2020 when Sandu was first elected, associate her with poverty, arrogance, and anti-democratic practices.



The political landscape in Moldova is further complicated by Sandu's warning to municipalities controlled by what she deems "anti-European" forces. Sandu cautioned that such areas could face potential deprivation of European Union funds, adding an additional layer of tension and debate within the nation.



As Moldova stands at a crossroads, balancing its geopolitical alliances and navigating internal divisions, the upcoming election and potential European Union accession referendum will play a pivotal role in shaping the country's future trajectory and its place in the broader European landscape.



