War Update: Ukraine's Air Force Hits 17 Russian Clusters In Past Day

Over the past day, 80 combat engagements took place on Ukrainian battlefields, while Ukraine's Air Force launched strikes at 17 Russian manpower and equipment clusters.

That's according to a morning operational update by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

“In total, the enemy launched eight missile strikes and 60 airstrikes, as well as 69 rocket salvos, on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, unfortunately. Households and civilian infrastructure facilities sustained damage or were destroyed,” the report reads.

In the night hours, Russian invaders launched 46 Shahed kamikaze drones at Ukraine, of which 32 were destroyed.

Airstrikes targeted Hremiach in Chernihiv region; Varvarivka, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kupiansk, and Sobolivka of Kharkiv region; Serebryanske Forestry and Bilohorivka of Luhansk Region; Dibrova, Novobakhmutivka, Oleksandropil, and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region; Zmiivka and Krynyk of Kherson region.

About 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation saw no significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes, the Russians maintain their military presence in the areas close to the border, undertaking active subversive efforts in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to other sectors..

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka and north-east of Petropavlivka of Kharkiv region, where the Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian defenses.

In the Lyman direction, the Ukrainian forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Serebryanske Forestry of Luhansk region and Vesele of Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight Russian attacks toward Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka of Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy force, which pursues the attempts to besiege the town. During the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks east of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka, and 16 assaults near Pervomaiske and Nevelske of Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the enemy in the Novomykhailivka and Pobieda areas of Donetsk region, where seven assaults were repelled.

The enemy ran no offensive (assault) missions in the Shakhtarske direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attacks in the Robotyne area and west of Verbove.

In the Kherson sector, Ukrainian defenders continue measures to expand the existing bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Dnipro. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock Ukrainian units out of their positions. During the past day, the Russians launched out 14 unsuccessful assaults, receiving a decent rebuff and being forced to retreat.

At the same time, Ukraine's Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict losses on enemy manpower and equipment, degrading the invasion force along the entire frontline.

In the past day, Ukraine's Air Force hit 17 enemy manpower and equipment clusters and five surface-to-air missile systems. The air defense units downed two Kh-59 guided air missiles and a reconnaissance UAV. Also, tactical warplanes destroyed the Novocherkassk large landing ship of the Russian Black Sea fleet.

Missile forces hit three Russian clusters, a control post, two artillery systems, and three other“important targets”.

