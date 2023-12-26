NCSCM Establishes Azraq Shelter To Deal With Natural Disasters

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The National Centre for Security and Crises Management (NCSCM) on Tuesday announced the establishment of a shelter in the Azraq area to deal with potential risks from natural crises and disasters.

NCSCM said that the shelter, since its establishment mid 2023, aims to test national capabilities in response and rescue operations. This step is one of the measures taken following the disasters and crises in the region, including the destructive earthquakes in Turkey and Morocco, noting that a simulation exercise for earthquakes was conducted this year under the name "Safe Path 3", the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



NCSCM operates in accordance with the national strategy to mitigate risks and disasters, ensuring continuous readiness to deal with crises in terms of planning, preparing and activating early warning systems. This includes assessing risks and enhancing early forecasts for crises through building a comprehensive national database of information which will enable decision-makers at different levels to make informed decisions to provide necessary recommendations regarding policies and procedures

The centre noted that the Azraq site includes essential facilities such as housing units, health centres, schools, places of worship, and other supporting services.

Among the exercises conducted by NCSCM this year was the "Jordan Shield 2023" national drill, in collaboration with the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army and security agencies, the American state of Colorado's National Guard, and the US embassy in Amman. With approximately 1,000 participants, the drill simulated incidents involving radioactive, biological and chemical hazards, in addition to standard procedures to contain them and deal with their impact, according to NCSCM.