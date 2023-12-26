Policy In Relations With Poland Should Not Be Reset, Only Economy - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine does not see any need to reset relations with Poland in politics, military cooperation, and support, but it does need to do so in economic matters.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in an interview as part of the national United News telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"It is appropriate to talk about resetting relations in the economic sector. We have no need to reset relations in politics, in military cooperation, in the support we receive from Poland on our way to the European Union and NATO. But economic relations need to be reset," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy said.

He emphasized that a meeting of the newly formed Polish government has already taken place and that there are very intensive contacts between the governments of Poland and Ukraine.

"The signals we are receiving from Poland indicate that they are determined to solve problems. We are also committed to solving problems, but in a fair way. If some of the actions of Polish protesters do not meet Poland's international obligations, then priority should be given to international obligations, as that's how the world works," the minister said.

As Ukrinform reported, on December 22, the new Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski arrived in Ukraine on his first foreign visit in this position. During the visit of his Polish counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba noted that there is a desire to resolve problematic issues in relations between Ukraine and Poland on both sides.