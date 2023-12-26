Ukrainian NSDC Secretary: Crimea Important To Us, Like Rest Of Country

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The destruction of Russian navy's landing ship proves that the Ukrainian military understands the importance of Crimea as an integral part of Ukraine.

That's according to Oleksiy Danilov , Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, who spoke in an interview with the Voice of America, Ukrinform reports.

"It is extremely important to us, like the rest of our territories. Someone seems to be greatly willing that we give our territories up. I'd like to explain to everyone that we have our Constitution, which clearly established our country's territory, recognized worldwide. And I don't know any political figure who would believe we can choose not to comply with Constitution," Danilov emphasized.

The senior security official also noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already destroyed 20% of Russia's Black Sea fleet.

“These are not some small boats able to carry five, 10, 20, or 30 people. These are huge warships that we sent to the same place where the famous Black Sea fleet flagship Moskva went on April 13, 2022,” Danilov emphasized.

UK Defence Secretary: Ukraine destroyed 20% of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in past 4 months

The NSDC secretary also commented on the report by Russia's military command of the alleged capture of Marinka, Donetsk region, labeling it "Russia's craving." According to him, the heavily contended part of Marinka remains under the Ukrainian Army's control.

"The Russians crave to capture the settlement, or - if we call the spade a spade – what's left of the settlement. They have actually completely obliterated Marinka. There are almost no buildings left there," said Danilov.

He also decried the allegation that Ukraine's counteroffensive failed, as the Armed Forces destroyed a large amount of Russia's military capabilities in its course.

Defense Forces show remains of Russia's landing ship Novocherkassk in occupied

"Every day we eliminate a huge number of Russian soldiers and Russian weapons on our territory. And I'd say we are aware that we are defending not only ourselves. We are defending Europe," the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council emphasized.

As reported earlier, in the early hours of Tuesday, December 26, Ukraine's tactical bombers hit the Novocherkassk large landing ship of Russia's Black Sea fleet in Feodosia, having launched cruise missiles. The fire that ensued on the vessel led to a massive detonation of its cargo.

Ukrainian defenders destroy Russian landing ship 'Novocherkassk' inport

Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, said the strike killed the vessel's crew, destroyed part of the port's infrastructure, and likely damaged a number of supply ships.

Regarding Marinka, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said on Tuesday that Ukrainian troops retain presence in the northern part of town, adding that the settlement no longer exists as such.