Qatari Plane Carrying Aid For Palestinians In Gaza Arrives In Egypt

Doha, Qatar: A plane belonging to the Qatari Armed Forces arrived in the city of Al-Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt today, carrying 41 tonnes of aid, including food and shelter necessities, in preparation for delivery to Gaza, bringing the total number of aircraft to 52, with a total of 1,593 tons of aid.

This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people, and its full support for them during the difficult humanitarian conditions they are currently exposed to.