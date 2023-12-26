Defense Forces Show Remains Of Russia's Landing Ship Novocherkassk In Occupied Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces have shared a photograph of the remains of Russia's landing ship Novocherkassk.

The relevant picture was posted by the Southern Defense Forces on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The 'minor' damage to the large landing ship Novocherkassk... Or, rather, its minor remains,” the report states.

A reminder that Ukrainian forces blew up Russia's landing ship Novocherkassk in the temporarily occupied Crimea's Feodosia.

Photo: Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces , Telegram