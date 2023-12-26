               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Another Civilian Facility Used By Armenians As Arms Depot Discovered In Karabakh (PHOTO)


12/26/2023 6:09:35 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. One more facility of civilian purpose, used by Armenians as an arms depot, has been revealed in Karabakh, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend .

During the inspection of a civilian facility once used by Armenians in Ortakend settlement in Karabakh region, a significant number of various types of mines, homemade explosive devices, and a large amount of other ammunition were found.

The ministry said the mines and improvised explosive devices were taken away by Azerbaijani army engineers and sapper units.

