Industrial Enterprise In Mykolaiv Sustains Damage In Russian Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's Mykolaiv, a Shahed 131/136-type kamikaze drone targeted an industrial enterprise, damaging its warehouses.

That's according to the chief of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaly Kim , who delivered the news via Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"In Mykolaiv, overnight Tuesday, an enemy Shahed 131/136-type UAV hit one of the industrial enterprises, where damage to warehouse premises was recorded. No casualty reports were received," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's air defense forces downed four Shahed drones over Mykolaiv region in the early hours of Tuesday.

On December 25, Russian artillery shelled the village of Solonchaky in the Kutsuruby community. No casualties were reported.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, sappers exceeded the humanitarian demining plan's target by 35,000 hectares of cleared land in Mykolaiv region.