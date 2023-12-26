Erdogan vows unwavering commitment to support oppressed, specifically in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed the nation's unwavering dedication to supporting the oppressed, with a particular emphasis on the besieged Gaza Strip.



During a ceremony in Ankara commemorating the poet Mehmet Akif Ersoy, who penned the lyrics of Turkey's national anthem, Erdogan stated: "We will continue to cry out in Akif's language for those killed, exploited, and oppressed, especially in Gaza, and stand on the side of justice and the just."



In response to ongoing assaults on Turkey's independence, Erdogan emphasized the nation's resolve to safeguard its future. He called for a unified effort to maintain a steadfast stance against any activities that could undermine the country's internal unity.



Following last week's PKK terrorist attacks, resulting in the deaths of 12 soldiers involved in Operation Claw-Lock, Turkey reiterated its commitment to combat and eradicate terrorism at its roots. Airstrikes were carried out, targeting numerous terror facilities in northern Iraq and Syria, resulting in the neutralization of many terrorists.



The PKK frequently utilizes northern Iraq as a refuge to plan cross-border attacks into Turkey, and it also operates a Syrian branch known as the YPG. Turkey initiated Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target PKK hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, situated near the Turkish border.



Throughout its more than 35-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

