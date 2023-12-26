Amendment To Law On Electricity To Be Discussed At Azerbaijani Parliament

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
From January 1 next year, the operation of electrical
installations with a capacity of more than 200 kW in Azerbaijan
will be carried out based on a permit issued following the Law on
Electricity and the Law on Licences and Permits, Azernews reports.
This is reflected in the proposed amendment to the Law "On
Electricity," which was submitted for discussion today at the
meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Natural Resources, Energy,
and Environment.
According to the current law, the operation of electrical
installations with a capacity of more than 150 kW can be carried
out based on a permit issued following this law and the Law on
Licences and Permits.
MENAFN26122023000195011045ID1107656775
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.