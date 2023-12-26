Amendment To Law On Electricity To Be Discussed At Azerbaijani Parliament

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

From January 1 next year, the operation of electrical installations with a capacity of more than 200 kW in Azerbaijan will be carried out based on a permit issued following the Law on Electricity and the Law on Licences and Permits, Azernews reports.

This is reflected in the proposed amendment to the Law "On Electricity," which was submitted for discussion today at the meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Environment.

According to the current law, the operation of electrical installations with a capacity of more than 150 kW can be carried out based on a permit issued following this law and the Law on Licences and Permits.