Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Size, Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Drain cleaning equipment comprises various tools and machinery to remove obstacles, obstructions, and other blockages from piping and drainage systems. The proper operation of pipelines and drains in residential, commercial, and industrial environments is contingent upon using this equipment. Plungers, drain rods, hydro-jetting equipment, and pipe inspection cameras are all among the most prevalent types of drain cleaning equipment. It is fundamental to utilize the appropriate tools and procedures to prevent pipeline damage and the deterioration of the problem. Commercial drains, sinks, tubs, showers, sewer laterals, branch lines, trap arms, and mainlines are all locations that use drain cleaning equipment.

Market Dynamics Growing Urbanization Drives the Global Market

Urbanization often leads to significant increases in construction activities, encompassing the development of industrial, commercial, and residential structures. According to data from the World Bank, urban areas are home to approximately 56% of the world's population, or 4.4 billion individuals. Global urbanization is projected to surpass 2% annually until 2050, when it is anticipated that nearly one-seventh of the world's population will be concentrated in urban areas.

Due to the expansion and improvement of municipal infrastructure, which must accommodate a growing population, urban regions must undergo significant transformation. This entails the construction and operation of drainage and sewerage infrastructure. The utilization of drain cleansing equipment is crucial for the regular maintenance and efficient elimination of blockages in these systems, thereby reducing the likelihood of flooding and other related issues. Hence, the urban sector's rapid growth is driving the market's expansion.

Favorable Government Support Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Municipal and governmental entities consistently implement and modernize drainage cleaning equipment to enhance sanitation and infrastructure. For instance, in June 2023, New Town Kolkata's municipal development authorities introduced three purpose-built robotic devices to cover the city's streets and drainage holes. The program above signifies an unprecedented initiative within the state, shedding light on a significant worldwide advancement in waste management technologies.

Furthermore, as a substitute for the conventional manual approaches to drain and canal cleaning in the city, the Kochi corporate authorities implemented robotic excavators and suction-cum-jetting machines in June 2023. The rationale behind this decision was the protracted adoption of ineffective approaches over the preceding decades. As an alternative to mechanized excavators, frequently used to desilt canals, suction-cum-jetting devices are frequently employed to clean drains. These initiatives are anticipated to generate opportunities to expand the market.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global drain cleaning equipment market shareholder and is estimated to expand substantially during the forecast period. North America comprises extensively urbanized regions that are regarded as some of the most developed and densely populated areas on a global scale. Approximately 80% of the United States (U.S.) and Canadian populations is estimated to reside in urban areas. In addition, governmental funding is being allocated towards improving the drainage system in response to the deteriorating current infrastructure condition and the growing demand for maintenance and substitution. For example, the Department of Environment (DEP) has designated a substantial amount of USD 27 million to improve the drainage system along Ninth Street, located in the Gowanus neighborhood of New York City. Therefore, drain cleaning equipment will be required for the drainage system upgrade, which is expected to stimulate the expansion of the regional market.



The global drain cleaning equipment market size is estimated to grow at a

CAGR of 5.25%

during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on product type, the global drain cleaning equipment market is divided into hand tools, sink machines, sectional machines, rodders, jetters, push rod cameras, locating equipment, flexible shaft machines, and drum/continuous cable machines.



Based on end-users, the global drain cleaning equipment market is bifurcated into residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global drain cleaning equipment market are General Wire Spring, Duracable, GT Water Products, Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Goodway Technologies, Electric Eel Manufacturing, Kam-Avida Enviro Engineers, Masco Corp., Quadra Plex, Amsse Products, Sabricon, Ken-Way Corporation, MyTana, Cyncon Equipment, and others.



In June 2023, Emerson's professional tools portfolio, RIDGID, introduced the K9-12 FlexShaft Drain Cleaning Machine, the most recent model in the RIDGID FlexShaft line an alternative to repeatedly unclogging the same household drain lines, the K9-12 is suitable for residential service applications. In March 2023,

Homewerks Worldwide, LLC, an industry leader in innovation for plumbing, kitchen, and bathroom home improvement products, announced that it acquired the Cobra Drain Tools line from the renowned BrassCraft Manufacturing Co. In addition to bladders, cable drum machines, drain augers, drum augers, plungers, hair snakes, and bladders, the acquired product line also comprises power and manual drain cleaning equipment.



