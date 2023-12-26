Bleach: Brave Souls New Year's Campaign Begins Saturday, December 30

New Year's Campaign: Round 1 Overview

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will be holding Round 1 of the New Year's Campaign as a big thank you to the Brave Souls community from Saturday, December 30, 2023.

New Year Special - Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Unveil

Event Period: Saturday, December 30, 2023 16:00 to Friday, January 12, 2024 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

A special Zenith Summons will be held featuring Thousand-Year Blood War 2024 versions of Ichigo Kurosaki, Yhwach, and Orihime Inoue.

One of the featured 5 Star characters are guaranteed every five Steps of the x10 Summons except for Step 25 and Step 50.

On Step 25 and Step 50, players will receive a "Choose a New 5 Star Character Summons Ticket" that can be used to receive one of the new characters of their choosing.

New Year Special - Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Unveil Trailer:



Additional limited time campaigns will also be held including the New Year 2024 Choose a 6 Star Summons, New Year Login Bonuses: Round 1, and A New Year's Present from Kon.

See the in-game news for more details.

The End-of-Year Quest Challenge: An Interactive Social Media Post Campaign

End-of-Year Quest Challenge: Post Campaign

Round 1 Campaign Period:

Tuesday, December 26 to Sunday, January 7 (JST/UTC+9)

How to Enter:

X

1. Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls X account (@Bleachbrs_en ).

2. Post content of the quest shown in the campaign picture such as a screenshot of your Results screen, a video of a quest attempt, or some advice with the hashtag #BraveSoulsChallenge.

Instagram

1. Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls Instagram account (@bleachbravesouls_official ).

2. Post content of the quest shown in the campaign picture such as a screenshot of your Results screen, a video of a quest attempt, or some advice with the hashtag #BraveSoulsChallenge.

Discord

1. Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls Discord server.

2. Post content of the quest shown in the campaign picture such as a screenshot of your Results screen, a video of a quest attempt, or some advice in the Discord channel titled "End-of-Year Quest Challenge".

Rewards:

If we reach 500 posts about the relevant quest, all players will receive 50 Spirit Orbs.

*Posting on X or Instagram without the #BraveSoulsChallenge hashtag will not count as an entry into the campaign.

*Rewards will be given out to all players after Monday, January 22, 2024.

*Rewards will be sent to the in-game Gift Box.

*Please note that the reward distribution date is subject to change.

End-of-Year Quest Challenge: Video Contest

Round 1 Campaign Period:

Tuesday, December 26 to Sunday, January 7 (JST/UTC+9)

How to Enter:

X

1. Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls X account (@Bleachbrs_en ).

2. Post a video (YouTube URL or video file) of the quest shown in the campaign picture and include your Brave Souls player ID and server (Japan, Global, or All Asia) in the replies of our official X account's campaign post.

*For those sharing a YouTube video on X

- To ensure that the person who has shared the video is the owner of said video, we ask that participants add their X account's URL to the description box of the YouTube video that is being shared.

Discord

1. Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls Discord server.

2. Post a video (YouTube URL or video file) of the quest shown in the campaign picture and include your Brave Souls player ID and server (Japan, Global, or All Asia) in the thread available in the Discord channel titled "End-of-Year Quest Challenge".

3. To ensure that the person who has shared the video is the owner of said video, we ask that participants add their Discord username to the description box of the YouTube video that is being shared.

Rewards:

Three winners chosen by the dev team will be awarded a Rainbow Special Move Source.

*Rewards will be given out after Friday, February 9, 2024.

*Rewards will be sent to the in-game Gift Box.

*Please note that the reward distribution date is subject to change.

*Please read the "Video Contest Terms and Conditions" found in the notice in-game or on the official website before entering the video contest.

Please check the news on the official website for more details on the Terms and Conditions for this campaign.

Check out the link below for more details:

