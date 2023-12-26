(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Only For Women! Kivelix Trophy 2024 Will Receive the Ticas in Guanacaste ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Updated: December 23, 2023 Only For Women! Kivelix Trophy 2024 Will Receive the Ticas in Guanacaste

Pedal towards empowerment

By TCRN STAFF December 21, 2023

Guanacaste is preparing to host one of the most exciting events of the year: the Kivelix Trophy 2024, a stage-based mountain bike competition designed exclusively for women.

With the main objective of empowering women through cycling , this extraordinary event will take place in the spectacular Conchal Reserve third edition of the Kivelix Trophy will take place on March 9 and 10, and registration is now open.

Women who are passionate about mountain biking will not want to miss this opportunity to challenge themselves and enjoy an exceptional event in a spectacular setting.

“The third edition of the Kivelix Trophy will be an unforgettable event and we expect the participation of just over 200 women who love mountain bikin . The highlight of this competition is that it is designed for all skill levels, from highly competitive cyclists to beginners will be able to be part of a unique event,” says Katherine Herrera,organizer.

With ten categories ranging from Junior to Master E, the top three in each category will receive prizes and recognition. Additionally, this year the couples category has been introduced, where two women, regardless of their age, can enjoy the competition together inclusion of a category for beginners provides the opportunity to enter the world of competitive cycling with a shorter and less demanding course.

The Kivelix Trophy 2024 will take place in two stages on two different days, with varied routes of approximately 35 km. Riders will face challenging terrain including: gravel streets, stone, sand, trails, as well as stunning mountain and coastal landscapes altimetry of approximately 400 meters of ascent makes the event accessible but demanding, providing participants with a unique experience.

“We know that Kivelix has become a benchmark for women's cycling in Costa Rica over the years, offering women the opportunity to set goals, fulfill their dreams and empower themselves through cycling. We hope that this event continues to not only promote the passion for sports, but also encourages the self-confidence and empowerment that they can be applied in all aspects of daily life,” says Herrera, organizer.

The competition has the support of important allies, with ReservaConchal and Saba being the most prominent partners. Your support is essential to carry out an event of this magnitude and provide an exceptional experience to all participants, in addition to our sponsors BMC, Saba, Torq, Active move, Nevax, PIRELLI, W Costa Rica, Kask, Huizapol, Intelec fitness , Suarez, Oakley and Mtb pure motorThe registration cost ranges from ¢15,000 to ¢55,000 (junior category will not pay)

Those who wish to register or learn more about the event can go to

