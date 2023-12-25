UAE Weather: Red, Yellow Alerts Issued Due To Thick Fog Speed Limit Reduced On Some Roads

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 7:28 AM

Last updated: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 7:30 AM

The weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

The NCM has also issued red and yellow alerts in parts of the country due to thick fog. Residents have been warned of reduced visibility until 10am today.

In a video shared by Storm Centre, thick fog is seen on Al Dhafra Road during the early hours of the morning.

According to the NCM, temperatures are set to decrease, especially towards the westward region.

The Abu Dhabi Police has reduced the speed limit on few roads in the emirate. Taking to X, the authority announced the activation of reduced speed limit to 80km/hr on Mohammed Bin Rashid road (Taff Bridge - Al Falah), Maktoum Bin Rashid road (Al Smeeh - Al Shahama), Abu Dhabi - Al Ain road (Al Wathbah - Baniyas).

The authority has also warned motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

The weather will get humid by night and Wednesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas. Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening gradually by evening over the sea.

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough gradually by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Lowest temperature is expected to drop to 7oC in mountainous parts of the country, with the highest reaching 30oC in internal areas.

