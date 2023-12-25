Over 3 Million Trees Planted In Azerbaijan In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova
This year, more than 3,200,000 tree and shrub seedlings were
planted on 2,500 hectares of land in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Ecology and Natural
Resources Deputy Minister, Vugar Karimovsaid this in a statement to
journalists.
He said that the trees were planted mainly in the forest fund
areas within the framework of the commitment taken by the relevant
state institutions, including the Ecology and Natural Resources
Ministry:
"In addition, about 32 tons of seeds of trees and shrubs
belonging to forest species were sown in the forest fund lands for
restoration."
