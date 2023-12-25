Over 3 Million Trees Planted In Azerbaijan In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nigar Hasanova Read more

This year, more than 3,200,000 tree and shrub seedlings were planted on 2,500 hectares of land in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Ecology and Natural Resources Deputy Minister, Vugar Karimovsaid this in a statement to journalists.

He said that the trees were planted mainly in the forest fund areas within the framework of the commitment taken by the relevant state institutions, including the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry:

"In addition, about 32 tons of seeds of trees and shrubs belonging to forest species were sown in the forest fund lands for restoration."