Ukrainian Armed Forces Deny Russian Claims Of Capturing Marinka: Fighting Continues

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces have denied Russian propaganda about the capture of Marinka.

Oleksandr Stupun, spokesman for the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction, said this on the air of a nationwide telethon.

"The fighting for Marinka is ongoing, and our troops are currently within the administrative boundaries of Marinka. But the city has been completely destroyed. It is incorrect to talk about the complete capture of Marinka," emphasized Stupun.

Russians actively launch infantry attacks in Avdiivka,, Zaporizhzhia sectors

As reported, British intelligence said that heavy fighting for control of the destroyed town of Marinka and its surroundings in southeastern Ukraine is still ongoing, but that Russia's major progress in this area of the front is doubtful.