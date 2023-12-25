Eritrean Pavilion At Expo 2023 Showcases Country's Nature, Culture And Business Scopes

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Eritrea on Monday inaugurated its pavilion at the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, showcasing the country's nature, along with plant diversity and unwavering efforts made towards green economy.

The pavilion offers visitors the opportunity to familiarise with the Eritrean culture, as well as the premium location of the nation in the Horn of Africa and the promising investment and trade business opportunities it offers.

The pavilion epitomises Eritrea's position as a country with an emerging economy in Africa, along with its logistical services and the regional significance it possesses, including the potential and innovations this African nation abounds with, such as economic opportunities, art, culture, and natural beauty.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Eritrean ambassador to Qatar Ali Ibrahim Ahmed, HE Expo 2023 Doha Commissioner General, ambassador Bader bin Omar al-Dafa, Expo 2023 Doha Secretary-General Eng. Mohamed Ali al-Khouri, alongside a number of heads of the diplomatic missions accredited to Qatar, as well as members of the Eritrean community in Qatar.

The participation of Eritrea in the expo underscores the keenness of those who curate the event to seize the opportunities the expo offers to further reinforce and upgrade relationships with other countries, al-Dafa underlined, pointing out that the expo showcases a variety of fields for partnership in front of Eritrea to be forged with all countries in the exhibition, along with funding banks and investment funds.

For his part, the Eritrean ambassador lauded the efforts made by Qatar to host a splendid edition of the international expo, emphasising that Eritrea is committed to pursuing the progression and advancement through the agricultural and industrial development by leveraging smart technologies to ensure better life quality for the Eritrean people.

He pointed out that Qatar succeeded in organising an international expo on its territory that combines investment opportunities that are critical for any nation.

MENAFN25122023000067011011ID1107655526