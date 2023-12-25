Azerbaijan Chess Federation Reveals Number Of Participants In World Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The number of chess players who will represent Azerbaijan in the
rapid and blitz world championship, which will start today in
Samarkand, Uzbekistan, has increased, Azernews reports.
According to the information provided by the Federation, Teymur
Rajabov and Vugar Asadli will also participate in the World Cup.
Both grandmasters received a positive response to the appeal
addressed to the Organizing Committee regarding participation in
the competition.
With this, the number of Azerbaijani chess players who will
compete in the world championship has reached 17. The names of
Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Aydin
Suleymanli, Muhammad Muradli, Kanan Garayev, Gunay Mammadzadeh,
Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, Govhar Beidullayeva, Ulviyya
Fataliyeva, Ayan Allahverdiyeva, Laman Hajiyeva, Turkan
Mammadyarova and Khayala Abdulla are included in the previously
announced list. had bought
It should be noted that the competition will be concluded on
December 31.
