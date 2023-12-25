Qatar, Iraq Officials Stress Parliaments' Role To Advocate For Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti met yesterday a delegation of the Iraqi Council of Representatives led by MP H E Dr. Adnan Burhan Al Juhaishi, currently visiting the country.

The meeting discussed aspects of parliamentary cooperation between the two countries and ways of promoting them, in addition to the developments in the Palestinian territories in light of the ongoing aggression launched by the Israeli occupation forces against Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and the role of parliaments in ending this aggression. The two sides stressed the need for exerting more parliamentary efforts to prompt the international community to condemn the aggression and reach a comprehensive ceasefire.